Single-game tickets for 2017 Braves season on sale March 10

The Atlanta Braves have announced that single-game tickets for the team's 2017 season - the first season in Cobb County - will go on sale March 10. The team also announced that six-game ticket plans for the inaugural season at SunTrust Park will go on sale Feb. 7. Full or partial-season season tickets are on sale now.

