Seller beware: 10 deals that turned into steals
Sometimes, you know right away when a trade seems lopsided in favor of one team or the other. Remember the praise the Braves got for landing Dansby Swanson , Ender Inciarte and Aaron Blair for Shelby Miller and Phil Gosselin ? Or how it seemed like the Nationals were able to swipe Trea Turner and Joe Ross as part of a three-team deal? Or how the Blue Jays snagged Josh Donaldson for a relatively low price? Or when the Orioles got Adam Jones , Chris Tillman and more for Erik Bedard ? season, with a few more trades sure to come, it's interesting to look back and find the deals that didn't look like steals at the time -- or at least had valid reasons for both sides -- yet have turned into completely lopsided deals.
