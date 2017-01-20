Sean Rodriguez, family involved in auto crash
Braves utility man Sean Rodriguez and his family were in a serious car crash that involved a stolen police cruiser in Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Braves confirmed the crash, which claimed the life of the man who had stolen the car.
