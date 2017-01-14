Russell Martin and Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in 2017 WBC
Reports from Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed two more additions to Team Canada's roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic: Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin . Martin is pegged to start at shortstop during the competition, which is scheduled to kick off in March.
