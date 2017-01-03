Royals invite veteran pitchers to spr...

Royals invite veteran pitchers to spring training next month

Veteran pitchers Al Alburquerque, Chris Withrow, Brandon League and Bobby Parnell are among 22 non-roster players invited by the Kansas City Royals to big league spring training next month. Most of the invitees announced Saturday were in the organization last year, including young left-handers Jonathan Dziedzic, Eric Skoglund and Eric Stout and right-handers Malcom Culver, Luke Farrell and A.J. Puckett.

