Prospect Development Pipeline makes first stop in Atlanta

In an effort to eliminate the financial and travel burdens that might have prohibited some top high school prospects from gaining deserved exposure and instruction, Major League Baseball and USA Baseball have jointly created the Prospect Development Pipeline, an initiative that will begin Saturday morning with a workout in suburban Atlanta. A select group of the Southeast's top high school-aged prospects have been invited to participate in this workout, which will be staged at Coolray Field, home of the Triple-A Gwinnett Braves.

