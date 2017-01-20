Phoenix track headed for makeover

19 hrs ago Read more: Thomasville Times

Come November 2018, the new finish line at Phoenix Raceway could produce some of auto racing's more dramatic moments. The start and finish line will be relocated to the oval track's celebrated backstretch dogleg, a flat and wide corner where some of the sport's wildest maneuvers and strategies have occurred.

