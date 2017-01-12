Peterson among Braves' 2017 bench options

Given there was a possibility that Mallex Smith may have spent a majority of the 2017 season with Triple-A Gwinnett, the Braves didn't immediately alter their Opening Day roster plans on Wednesday afternoon when they traded Smith to the Mariners, who then promptly flipped the outfielder to the Rays. With Smith no longer available as an insurance option if center fielder Ender Inciarte is sidelined for an extended period, the Braves have something else to think about as they fill the final spots on their bench.

