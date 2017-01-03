Matt Wisler Still has a Chance

Matt Wisler Still has a Chance

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Talking Chop

On the eve of opening day in 2015 the Braves made a blockbuster move trading away star closer, Craig Kimbrel , and much maligned outfielder, Melvin Upton Jr, to the Padres for Cameron Maybin , Carlos Quentin , minor league outfielder, Jordan Paroubeck , a draft pick that ultimately became Austin Riley, and of course, Matt Wisler . While there were a lot of moving pieces to this deal, the headliner coming back to the Braves was Matt Wisler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Talking Chop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC