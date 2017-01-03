Matt Wisler Still has a Chance

On the eve of opening day in 2015 the Braves made a blockbuster move trading away star closer, Craig Kimbrel , and much maligned outfielder, Melvin Upton Jr, to the Padres for Cameron Maybin , Carlos Quentin , minor league outfielder, Jordan Paroubeck , a draft pick that ultimately became Austin Riley, and of course, Matt Wisler . While there were a lot of moving pieces to this deal, the headliner coming back to the Braves was Matt Wisler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Talking Chop.