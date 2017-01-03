Matt Wisler Still has a Chance
On the eve of opening day in 2015 the Braves made a blockbuster move trading away star closer, Craig Kimbrel , and much maligned outfielder, Melvin Upton Jr, to the Padres for Cameron Maybin , Carlos Quentin , minor league outfielder, Jordan Paroubeck , a draft pick that ultimately became Austin Riley, and of course, Matt Wisler . While there were a lot of moving pieces to this deal, the headliner coming back to the Braves was Matt Wisler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Talking Chop.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC