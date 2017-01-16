Mariners Fans Should Be Smiling About Drew Smyly

Around 12 pm Wednesday last week, Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto pulled off two trades to acquire starting pitcher Drew Smyly from the Rays. It all began with an early transaction last Wednesday when the Atlanta Braves sent over outfielder, Mallex Smith and RHP, Shae Simmons to Seattle in exchange for LHP Luiz Gohara and LHP Thomas Burrows.

