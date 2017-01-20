Kurt Suzuki and Braves complete $1.5 million, 1-year deal
Kurt Suzuki and the Atlanta Braves finalized their $1.5 million, one-year contract, giving the team another experienced catcher to share time with Tyler Flowers
