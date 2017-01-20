Inbox: Could Francoeur still return t...

Inbox: Could Francoeur still return to Braves?

1 hr ago

As things currently stand, the Braves would not be willing to provide Francoeur anything more than a Minor League deal. While Francoeur's preference is to return to his hometown team and experience SunTrust Park's inaugural season, the veteran outfielder is still looking for a big league deal.

