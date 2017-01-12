Healthy Fried ready to carry momentum into '17

A little more than two years removed from Tommy John surgery, Max Fried feels he is once again physically capable of proving why he entered the 2012 Draft as one of the top available left-handed pitchers and exited the '13 season ranked as MLBPipeline's 43rd-best overall prospect. Fried reinvigorated his prospect status with the strong second half he produced for Class A Rome last season, and he will come to his first big league camp next month with the realization that he could soon become a key figure within Atlanta's rotation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.