Has Bud Selig's election to Cooperstown opened door for steroid cheats to follow?
So I'm not surprised I missed the memo about former Commissioner Bud Selig. You know the one that said because Selig was voted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in December at the winter meetings, every known and suspected steroid user on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot gets in as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC