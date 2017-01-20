Ex-Braves believe McGriff should be i...

Ex-Braves believe McGriff should be in Hall

Read more: Atlanta Braves

As Fred McGriff earned six consecutive Top 10 finishes in National League MVP Award balloting from 1989-94, he hit 14 more home runs than any other Major Leaguer and produced an fWAR that was better than everybody not named Barry Bonds, Rickey Henderson, Ken Griffey Jr. or Cal Ripken Jr. Six seasons of success do not equate to a Hall of Fame career, but these six specific seasons provide a glimpse of lofty perch upon which McGriff stood before his Cooperstown candidacy was influenced by the inflated numbers produced by Bonds and others during a time before baseball instituted testing for illegal performance-enhancing drugs.

Chicago, IL

