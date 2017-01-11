Ender Inciarte: The Atlanta Braves center fielder who didn't allow hits

While there's certainly merit in being able to pull off an absurd Web Gem-worthy play, it's perhaps more important to excel on the everyday ones - something Ender Inciarte did flawlessly in his 2016 Gold Glove season. For years, the Atlanta Braves pitching staff could rest easy knowing that balls hit to center would meet the ever-present glove of Andruw Jones .

