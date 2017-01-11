Ender Inciarte: The Atlanta Braves center fielder who didn't allow hits
While there's certainly merit in being able to pull off an absurd Web Gem-worthy play, it's perhaps more important to excel on the everyday ones - something Ender Inciarte did flawlessly in his 2016 Gold Glove season. For years, the Atlanta Braves pitching staff could rest easy knowing that balls hit to center would meet the ever-present glove of Andruw Jones .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC