Deal could bring Atlanta Braves to Sarasota

If the agreement is reached, the Braves will move their spring training operations from Disney's Wide World of Sports to Sarasota County as soon as the 2019 spring season, "This is the perfect location for our team and we couldn't be more excited to be part of Sarasota County and West Villages," said Braves Chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk. "There's still a lot of work to do to finalize the terms, agreements and approvals necessary, but this announcement is a major step forward in the efforts to bring the Braves to our area," said County Administrator Tom Harmer.

