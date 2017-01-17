Closers and the HOF

So the induction of Trevor Hoffman in 2017 got me thinking about how closers will be viewed for HoF eligibility in the future. Given the likelihood of this role evolving with greater understanding of leverage could lead to fewer "save opportunities" by managers who use their bullpens in a more efficient manner.

