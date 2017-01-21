Cincinnati Reds' top prospect Nick Senzel wants to see the big...
Nick Senzel wants to play for the Cincinnati Reds this year after watching others quickly ascend from a top draft pick to play at the MLB level. In 2016, the top pick from the 2015 draft, Dansby Swanson, made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves after being the cornerstone of a major off-season trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blog Red Machine.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan 11
|johnnyj
|1
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC