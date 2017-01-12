Callis giving love to the young, Braves bats?

In a "Pipeline Inbox" article recently posted on mlbpipeline, Jim Callis talked about two young position prospects in the Braves organization in regards to a potential breakout and ranking on the updated top-100 prospect list that will be published at the end of this month. The first, Ronald Acuna was named as a player, like many of us expect, to break out and show his 5-tool potential in the 2017 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Talking Chop.