Braves hope rotation vets will be key in '17, beyond

Even though R.A. Dickey , Bartolo Colon and Jaime Garcia might each end up sticking with Atlanta for just one season, their presence will likely impact the Braves on both an immediate and a long-term basis. There is no doubt the decision to acquire the three veteran starters was influenced by the Braves' desire to bid for a winning record and possibly re-establish themselves as postseason contenders during SunTrust Park's inaugural season.

