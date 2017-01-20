Braves hope rotation vets will be key in '17, beyond
Even though R.A. Dickey , Bartolo Colon and Jaime Garcia might each end up sticking with Atlanta for just one season, their presence will likely impact the Braves on both an immediate and a long-term basis. There is no doubt the decision to acquire the three veteran starters was influenced by the Braves' desire to bid for a winning record and possibly re-establish themselves as postseason contenders during SunTrust Park's inaugural season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan 11
|johnnyj
|1
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC