Braves Hall of Famer Tom Glavine sells out Riverdogs Hot Stove Banquet
The Charleston Riverdogs will welcome Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine to the team's annual Hot Stove Banquet and Auction on Friday. The event will start at 6 p.m. in the Charleston Marriott Crystal Ballroom.
