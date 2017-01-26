Braves enter '17 with depth, options in bullpen

While the Mets and Nationals are among those teams still seeking to fill some holes in their respective bullpens, the Braves find themselves in the enviable position of actually having what could be considered an abundance of relievers. It certainly wouldn't be out of character for Braves general manager John Coppolella to use this abundance to entice a bullpen-needy team with a trade.

