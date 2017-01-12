Braves agree to deals with relievers ...

Braves agree to deals with relievers Vizcaino, Krol

The Braves avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals with relief pitchers Arodys Vizcaino and Ian Krol on Friday. The 26-year-old Vizcaino was Atlanta's closer over the first half of 2016, but injuries limited the hard-throwing right-hander to just five appearances after the All-Star break.

