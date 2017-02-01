Braves add lefty relief depth in Kirkman
Looking to expand their left-handed relief options, the Braves have signed Michael Kirkman to a Minor League deal that includes an invitation to Spring Training. Kirkman has posted a 5.28 ERA over 96 career Major League appearances, just two of which have been made within the past two seasons.
