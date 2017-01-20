Braves acquire 2 Minors lefties in deal with M's
Mallex Smith races in for the great diving catch on Justin Bour to seal the win for the Braves and notch the save for Mauricio Cabrera The Mariners have acquired right-hander Shae Simmons and outfielder Mallex Smith from the Braves in exchange for Minor League left-handers Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows.
