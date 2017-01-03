Billy Joel to perform in Atlanta Brav...

Billy Joel to perform in Atlanta Bravesa new stadium

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Billy Joel will perform the first live concert at the Atlanta Braves' new stadium, SunTrust Park on Friday, April 28, 2017. "It is a thrill to have one of the greatest entertainers of our time perform the first concert at SunTrust Park," said Derek Schiller, Braves president, business, in a press release.

