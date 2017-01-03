Billy Joel to perform in Atlanta Bravesa new stadium
Billy Joel will perform the first live concert at the Atlanta Braves' new stadium, SunTrust Park on Friday, April 28, 2017. "It is a thrill to have one of the greatest entertainers of our time perform the first concert at SunTrust Park," said Derek Schiller, Braves president, business, in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC