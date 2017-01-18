Atlanta Braves Scouting Report on LHP Luiz Gohara

The Atlanta Braves acquired top prospect Luiz Gohara as the key piece in their trade that sent Mallex Smith to the Seattle Mariners. What sort of pitcher did they get? The Atlanta Braves received plenty of praise for picking up an elite arm like Gohara along with lefty relief prospect Thomas Burrows when they moved outfielder Mallex Smith and reliever Shae Simmons roughly a week ago.

