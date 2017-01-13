Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop...

Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop, Spring Training on TV, Hot Stove Gathering

Tomahawk Take Editor's Note: We all kinda had the thought in the back of our minds, but didn't know the Atlanta Braves were out shopping him as much as possibly they were. Mallex Smith has been traded to the Mariners and then on to the Rays where he'll probably be given a great opportunity to make the 2017 opening day roster.

