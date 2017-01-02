Atlanta Braves History: Ted Turner Suspended for Tampering
Ted Turner quickly became known throughout baseball for his hands-on approach to ownership with the Atlanta Braves. On this day in 1977, Turner was suspended by Major League Baseball for tampering with Gary Matthews during free agency.
