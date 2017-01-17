Atlanta Braves Bring Back Blaine Boyer

The Atlanta Brave signed former San Diego Padres relief pitcher Blaine Boyer to a minor league contract today - Jan 17, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports Sixteen and a half years after selecting him in the third round of the 2000 rule four draft, the Atlanta Braves signed RHRP Blaine Boyer - @btboyer81 - to a minor league deal.

