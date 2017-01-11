Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners Swap Smith, Gohara Among Others
Apr 23, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Mallex Smith signs autographs for fans before a game against the New York Mets at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports The Atlanta Braves just traded away Mallex Smith and Shae Simmons to the Seattle Mariners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|8 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC