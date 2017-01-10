Alexi Ogando signs with a Korean team

Alexi Ogando signs with a Korean team

13 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Pitcher Alexi Ogando has signed with the Hanwha Eagles in the Korean Baseball Organization. Ogando, 33, posted a 3.94 ERA and 29/23 K/BB ratio over 32 innings for the Atlanta Braves last season.

