Albies, Newcomb among Braves' NRIs to camp
They will be joined by Ozzie Albies and Sean Newcomb , a couple of elite prospects who will return to Spring Training intent on building on the success they had while gaining this same first experience last year. The Braves announced they have invited 20 non-roster players to participate in their big league camp this year.
