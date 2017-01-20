2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Braves team outlook improving with...
The Braves are deep into a rebuild but can see daylight with the graduation of Dansby Swanson and by adding three veteran pitchers. Scott White considers the Fantasy angles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan 11
|johnnyj
|1
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC