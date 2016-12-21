Year in Review: #10 Braves tickets go on sale for first Cobb season
Construction continues on SunTrust Park in November. Season tickets to the Atlanta Braves' inaugural season at their new ballpark in Cumberland went on sale to the general public in early May. The first game scheduled there is an exhibition against the New York Yankees on March 31 - the Braves' final day of spring training.
