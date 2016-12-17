Roundtable: Was hiring Brian Snitker the right choice for the Atlanta Braves?
When Brian Snitker was named as the interim replacement for Fredi Gonzalez, many thought that he was just a place holder until Bud Black was named as the full-time replacement. While the Braves did consider Black, they opted to stick with Snitker after the team's strong finish to the 2016 season.
