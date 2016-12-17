Podcast roundup: Prospects, Prospects...

Podcast roundup: Prospects, Prospects and more prospects

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Talking Chop

Brad and Carlos give their thoughts on the Braves trading away Tyrell Jenkins, the Williams Perez release, what the Nationals are doing and how that impacts Atlanta, and then wrap things up with a pretty long discussion about Baseball America's top 10 Braves list. Grant McAuley is joined by Eric Cole of Talking Chop for the first of a three part series discussing the Atlanta Braves' Top 30 prospects and numbers 21-30 on Grant's list.

