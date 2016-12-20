Late surges reinvigorate Braves' 2016 season
Freddie Freeman proved why he is the franchise's cornerstone and Dansby Swanson provided a glimpse into the future as the Braves' rebuilding process seemed to fade in the distance in 2016. When Turner Field's 20-season history concluded with a 1-0 win over the Tigers on Oct. 2, the Braves exited the season having won 20 of their final 30 games, including 12 of their final 14. from Brian Snitker's managerial title on Oct. 11 and avoided what had seemed destined to be a 100-loss season.
