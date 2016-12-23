Inciarte, Herrera deals frame a potential Joc Pederson contract extension
The Braves signed center fielder Ender Inciarte to a five-year contract extension on Friday morning, and this could potentially be relevant to the Dodgers in a way more than just being able to marvel at the previous front office regime of the Diamondbacks, who dealt Inciarte to Atlanta last winter as part of one of the most lopsided trades in recent memory . Inciarte's deal, worth a reported $30.5 million , is the second contract extension signed by an NL East center fielder in the last week or so, along with Odubel Herrera and the Phillies, who signed a $30.5 million contract on Dec. 15 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC