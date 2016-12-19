Hindsight: The Matt Kemp trade

A.J. Preller, San Diego Padres Executive Vice President and General Manager and the newest Padre and former Los Angeles Dodger, Matt Kemp, are all smiles during a Petco Park press conference introdu General Manager A.J. Preller and former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp are all smiles during a Petco Park press conference introducing Kemp as the newest padres on Dec. 19, 2014. General Manager A.J. Preller and former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp are all smiles during a Petco Park press conference introducing Kemp as the newest padres on Dec. 19, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.