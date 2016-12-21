Hart, Braves following familiar rebuilding blueprint
One day during Spring Training in the early 1990s, John Hart pulled out a tablet, put it on the table and in so many words, complete with jottings, told me about his blueprint for the Cleveland Indians. Hart was in his beginning years as the Indians' general manager, he oozed with energy and it wasn't like he was re-inventing baseball, but he said his plan just might make the Tribe competitive for years to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC