Evolving on fly, bullpen provided boost in '16

One of this year's most interesting developments was the evolution of a Braves bullpen that transformed from a liability to an asset that didn't need much tinkering during this offseason. Courtesy of Jim Johnson 's rebound, a sound acquisition of Chaz Roe and the emergences of both Mauricio Cabrera and Jose Ramirez , the Braves suddenly found themselves exiting this past season with enviable bullpen depth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.