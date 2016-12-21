Can Atlanta Braves' 1B Freddie Freeman Carry Last Season's Success Into 2017?
The upcoming season will be Freddie Freeman's seventh full year in the majors, and coming off what was arguably his best campaign yet, the big question is can he carry that success over into 2017? When Chipper Jones retired after the 2012 season, first baseman Freddie Freeman became the new face of the Atlanta Braves organization. He responded to his new lead role by batting .319/.396/.501 in 2013, and posted career highs in hits, homers, and runs batted in.
