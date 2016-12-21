Brett Hollander Talks To Baseball Legend And Baltimore Native John Schuerholz
Brett Hollander talks to soon to be Hall of Famer John Schuerholz about being inducted this summer in Cooperstown, NY. Schuerholz is a Baltimore native and the architect of the Atlanta Braves dynasty in the 90's and into the 2000's.
