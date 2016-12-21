Braves' return to contention may not be far off
Two years removed from the painful portion of the rebuild which forced them to bid adieu to fan favorites like Jason Heyward and Craig Kimbrel , the Braves appear to be completing the process sooner than expected. While the Braves always contended they could put a winning product on the field by the time they entered SunTrust Park in 2017, the feasibility did not come into focus until recently, when they won 20 of this past season's final 30 games and then upgraded their rotation with three veterans -- Bartolo Colon , R.A. Dickey and Jaime Garcia .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC