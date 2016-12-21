Braves' return to contention may not be far off

Two years removed from the painful portion of the rebuild which forced them to bid adieu to fan favorites like Jason Heyward and Craig Kimbrel , the Braves appear to be completing the process sooner than expected. While the Braves always contended they could put a winning product on the field by the time they entered SunTrust Park in 2017, the feasibility did not come into focus until recently, when they won 20 of this past season's final 30 games and then upgraded their rotation with three veterans -- Bartolo Colon , R.A. Dickey and Jaime Garcia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.