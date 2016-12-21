Braves' return to contention may not ...

Braves' return to contention may not be far off

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Atlanta Braves

Two years removed from the painful portion of the rebuild which forced them to bid adieu to fan favorites like Jason Heyward and Craig Kimbrel , the Braves appear to be completing the process sooner than expected. While the Braves always contended they could put a winning product on the field by the time they entered SunTrust Park in 2017, the feasibility did not come into focus until recently, when they won 20 of this past season's final 30 games and then upgraded their rotation with three veterans -- Bartolo Colon , R.A. Dickey and Jaime Garcia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,402 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,866

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC