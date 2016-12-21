Braves announce several changes to medical staff
The Braves announced several changes to their medical staff on Wednesday afternoon, headlined by Gary Lourie's promotion to head team physician. Lourie has served as an associate physician on the Braves' medical staff since 2000.
