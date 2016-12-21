Braves' Acuna named Australian Baseball League All-Star

It was announced this week that Ronald Acuna, Stone Garrett and Kevin Padlo will represent the World team in the 2017 Australian Baseball League All-Star Game, which is set to be played on Dec. 22 at Melbourne Ballpark. Acuna's .359 average, the second-best mark in the ABL, through 17 games for the Melbourne Aces made him an obvious selection for the game -- this after the posted a .311/.387/.432 slash line over 40 games at Class A Rome last season in an injury-plagued campaign.

