Atlanta Braves Prospect Rio Ruiz Gives Amazing Gift To His Father
On September 28, 2016 something happened to Atlanta Braves prospect Rio Ruiz that no one can ever take away from himhe recorded his first MLB hit! If you recall, that hit wasn't just a lonely single, it was a hot shot towards center field where Odubel Herrera couldn't make the play on the ball and it rolled all the way to the fences. Ruiz legged out a triple for his first professional hit in an Atlanta Braves uniform.
