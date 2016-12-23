Atlanta Braves and Ender Inciarte Agree To A 5-Year Extension
Well Braves fans, Christmas has officially came early!! The Atlanta Braves and Ender Inciarte have agreed to a 5-year deal worth $30.525 million. Wow, a huge contract and the largest Braves GM John Coppolella has given out so far in his early GM tenure.
